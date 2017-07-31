Woman was punched after she declined a lift home

Have your say

Derbysire Police are appealing for witnesses after an allegation that a woman was assaulted in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

At around 4am on Saturday, July 15, a 19-year-old woman was walking along Hayfield Road at a secluded point where the A6 crosses over it.

A man in a red car stopped and offered her a lift home. She has told officers that when she refused, the man punched her in the face, leaving her with a black eye.

She has described him as white, 5ft 9ins tall and bald. He may have been wearing a light blue top.

She said the car was old and about the size of a Vauxhall Astra.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Peter Burgess on 101, quoting reference 17000304719.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.