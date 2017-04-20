Woman charged after incident in Buxton

Police have charged a woman after an incident in Buxton last week.

Officers were called to a property on Holker Road at 1.30pm on Friday following reports of alleged assault and damage at the address.

As police attended, the woman is also alleged to have assaulted an officer and was arrested.

Elspeth Cheshire, 23, of Woodsmoor Lane, Stockport, has been charged with assault, criminal damage, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

The criminal damage charge also relates to alleged damage caused at Spring Gardens the previous day.

Cheshire was remanded on Monday and is set to appear in court at a later date.