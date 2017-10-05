Witnesses sought following serious High Peak collision

Derbyshire police are trying to trace witnesses to a serious collision between a car and a cyclist.

At around 6.15pm on Tuesday, October 3, a black BMW 1 series was in collision with a cyclist on Sheffield Road, between Chapel-en-le-Frith and Hope, near to Rushup Edge Farm.

The cyclist suffered a significant leg injury and remains in hospital. The 23-year-old car driver was also taken to hospital and later released.

He has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and released under investigation while the inquiry continues.

They want to hear from anyone who saw the car or cyclist prior to the collision and we are also trying to trace the members of the public who stopped at the scene to help before paramedics arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Scott Riley on 101 quoting reference number 17000425787.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of their website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.