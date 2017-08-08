Witnesses sought following Castleton car crime

Police are appealing for witnesses after a purple Volkswagen Polo was broken into on the Mam Nick and Mam Tor Car Park in Castleton.

Items including a handbag were stolen during the incident which occurred at around 5pm on Wednesday, August 2.

PC Simon Clarke said: “This thoughtless break-in and theft took place at a popular attraction so I believe there will be people that saw it happen, or generally saw something suspicious, and can help.

“I also want to take the opportunity to remind people not to leave valuable items on show in a parked vehicle. Where possible, leave nothing valuable in there at all.”

If you think you can help, please call Simon on 101 quoting reference number 17000330805.

Alternatively send him a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/contactus.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.