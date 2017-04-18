Wishing well helps High Peak disabled

A charity which supports High Peak adults with learning difficulties is among the causes that stand to benefit from a wishing well.

Sainsbury’s Local has agreed to allow the Rotary Club of Buxton to place its spiral wishing well in its Buxton store to collect donations for its selected charity Bright Opportunities, as well as the club’s own charitable trust fund.

Bright Opportunities is a not-for-profit creative community-based day service for High Peak adults with learning difficulties located in Market Street, Buxton.

Sainsbury’s manager Martin Brownsill said, “It’s a fun way of donating that everyone, adults and children alike, seem to enjoy.”