Window at Buxton charity smashed twice in three weeks

A charity which offers help and advice to other has had the same window at its Buxton premises smashed twice in three weeks.

Derbyshire Police is now appealing for witnesses or information to find out what has happened to the window of Buxton Volunteer Bureau on Eagle Parade.

PCSO Linda Cook said: “On Friday, September 15 between 9.05pm and 9.15pm a window at the side of the building was smashed following a row between some youths who remain unidentified.

“In a separate incident sometime between 5pm on Friday, October 6 and 9am on Monday, October 9 the same window was smashed again in circumstances that are so far unknown.

“Two repairs in succession have been very costly for the bureau. It’s important to them and to the local community that we find out the full circumstances behind both incidents.”

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding either incident, should call PCSO Linda Cook on 101.

Alternatively, click here to send her a message via the Derbyshire Police website.