WIN -a pair of tickets to see Stewart Lee at Buxton Opera House and a signed DVD

After four years writing and performing his TV programme Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle, the legendary comic is back with a new theatre tour, stopping off at Buxton Opera House next week.

Content Provider is his first brand new full-length show since the award-winning Carpet Remnant World and Stewart says it is quite different to his last show.

“I’ve had to keep the ideas and structure a little less rigid than usual to cope with the sudden surges in news events.” said Lee.

“This show is I suppose ‘less shocking’ than usual… I think my core audience is having a bad time at the moment – they are the sort of people who will be depressed about Brexit and Trump – so I feel it’s time to cheer them up, not engage in terrifyingly dark black comedy. The world is bad enough.”

Brexit is a subject that Lee has recently written a comedy about, with a new script currently with a production company.

“I’m trying to find someone who’ll pay to make it.” Says Lee. “I’ll write another book for Faber, this one about doing stand-up on TV. But I need to slow down. I have no life and no friends. I don’t do enough with the kids.”

