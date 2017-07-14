Who deserves a Pride of Buxton Award?

Do you know someone who has overcome the odds personally and then excelled in business, or perhaps a youngster who is always thinking about others?

Two of the categories in this year’s Pride of Buxton Awards are Inspiring Business and Young Fundraiser of the Year.

The awards are a joint initiate between Buxton-based charity Peaks and Dales Voluntary and Community Services (VCS), The University of Derby and the Buxton Advertiser and will celebrate all that is great in our town.

Natalie Bell, VCS fundraising officer, said: “I can’t believe the support from people and it has only been open just over a week.

“For Inspiring Business, we are looking for a person who may have overcome personal problems to thrive in business - this isn’t an award for companies, but the people in business.

“And for Young Fundraiser, which youngsters do you know who are always thinking of others, raising money for charity or loved ones?

Voting is open until August 11 and the winners will be announced during a red carpet event at the Devonshire Dome in December.

To submit a nomination, fill out a flyer, copies of which are available at The Dome, the Buxton Advertiser office and VCSPD, as well as in shops and businesses around the town.

You can attach the form to another sheet of paper if you wish.

Completed forms must be sent to VCSPD, 16 Eagle Parade, Buxton, SK17 6EQ.

Nominations can also be made online at www.vcspd.org by visiting the ‘Pride of Buxton Awards’ page.

The nominator must provide their own contact details, the name of the person they wish to nominate, the award name and the reason they are nominating them.

Shortlisted nominees will be contacted after the closing date.

•Services to the Community - sponsored by the Buxton Advertiser

Individual, group or business who worked in partnership or alone for the good of the Buxton community

•Fundraiser of the Year - sponsored by Nashnal Security

Recognition of exceptional or inspiring fundraising for a good cause. Can be a group or individual. Age 18+

•Young Fundraiser of the Year - sponsored by Tarmac Cement & Lime Ltd

Group or individual who has raised money in a unique way for good causes. Age 11-17

•Inspiring Business - sponsored by The Vault

Someone who has achieved personal milestones in their own business despite the odds. Age 18+

•Child/Teenager of Courage

- sponsored by Lightwood Dental Care

For battling against the odds to help others or facing a challenging or difficult time with bravery. Age 8-15

n Lifetime Achievement

To recognise a far-reaching achievement either personally of for the benefit of others. Age 50+

•Special Recognition: Health and Social Sector

- sponsored by Haddon Hall Care Home

Inspiring carers or social workers, doctors or nurses who have provided inspirational or life-changing support to care for other people. Age 18+

•Special Recognition: Contribution to the Arts

- sponsored by The University of Derby

A person or group who has added to Buxton’s arts community. Age 18+

•Special Recognition:

Other Achievements not covered in other categories, such as inspiring carers, campaigners, teachers, members of the emergency services or armed forces. Age 18+

•Mayor’s Choice Award

An inspirational achievement will be selected by the mayor from nominations in other categories