Whirlwinds on horseback set to thrill at Chatsworth Country Fair

The Chatsworth Country Fair gets underway today with a death-defying performance from dare-devil horse-riders and the jaw-dropping stunts of a much-loved motorbike display team.

Organisers say the three-day celebration of the countryside set in the beautiful Chatsworth parkland will provide a ‘feast’ of family entertainment.

Highlights this years include the whirlwind that is Dzhigitovka! - The Way of the Cossack Warrior and one of the very last displays from the army’s world famous motorcycle display team The White Helmets before they are disbanded at the end of the summer.

Event organiser Sarah Green said: “We’re delighted to have secured one of the best line-ups I can remember and I can’t wait to see the displays from the new acts as well as old friends.

“As our regular visitors will know, away from the thrills and spills of the Grand Ring, there is a wealth of things to see, do and try - and eat! We look forward to welcoming everyone for what promises to be a memorable three days.”

As well as the Cossacks and the White Helmets, there will also be a World War Two flypast, lots of animal displays, a Fine Food Village and - weather permitting - one of the country’s largest hot air balloon lifts.

On the gate prices for adults are £25 per day, with children aged 14 and under getting in free.

Free parking for online booking and members’ packages are also available.

Gates open at 9am each day, with a closing ceremony at 6.30pm.

For more information on the event and to book a ticket, please visit www.chatsworth.org/events.