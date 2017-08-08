Which super people deserve a Pride of Buxton Award?

Have your say

It’s time to put forward your local superheroes for a Pride of Buxton Award.

The awards are a new joint initiate between Buxton-based charity Peaks and Dales Voluntary and Community Services (VCS), The University of Derby and the Buxton Advertiser and will celebrate all that is great in our town.

Natalie Bell, VCS fundraising officer, said: “I would really like to see more people put forward for the Young Fundraiser of the Year category; these are people are not doing this to better their CV, but purely because they want to help people - so let’s celebrate them!”

Viv Russell, from Tarmac Cement and Lime Ltd, said: “We are proud to be supporting the Pride of Buxton Young Fundraiser of the Year Award and are excited to hear the stories of Buxton’s young superheroes.”

Another of the award categories is Child/Teenager of Courage.

Advertiser editor Jonathan Dodds said: “Not all heroes wear capes. Young people who have overcome personal difficulties or are going through a tough time with medical treatments are heroes too, and would be deserving of a Child/Teenager of Courage Award.”

Nominations are open until August 11 and the winners will be honoured during a red carpet event at the Devonshire Dome in December.

To put someone forward, fill out a flyer, copies of which are available at The Dome, the Advertiser office and VCSPD.

Completed forms must be sent to VCSPD, 16 Eagle Parade, Buxton, SK17 6EQ.

Nominations can also be made at www.vcspd.org www.vcspd.org by visiting the ‘Pride of Buxton Awards’ page.

The nominator must provide their own contact details, the name of the person they wish to nominate, the award name and the reason they are nominating them.

Shortlisted nominees will be contacted after the closing date.

•Services to the Community - sponsored by the Buxton Advertiser

Individual, group or business who worked in partnership or alone for the good of the Buxton community

•Fundraiser of the Year - sponsored by Nashnal Security

Recognition of exceptional or inspiring fundraising for a good cause. Can be a group or individual. Age 18+

•Young Fundraiser of the Year - sponsored by Tarmac Cement & Lime Ltd

Group or individual who has raised money in a unique way for good causes. Age 11-17

•Inspiring Business - sponsored by The Vault

Someone who has achieved personal milestones in their own business despite the odds. Age 18+

•Child/Teenager of Courage - sponsored by Lightwood Dental Care

For battling against the odds to help others or facing a challenging or difficult time with bravery. Age 8-15

n Lifetime Achievement - sponsored by Buxton Lions and Buxton Rotary Club

Recognising far-reaching achievement either personally of for benefit of others. Age 50+

•Special Recognition: Health and Social Sector - sponsored by Haddon Hall Care Home

Inspiring carers or social workers, doctors or nurses who have provided inspirational or life-changing support to care for other people. Age 18+

•Special Recognition: Contribution to the Arts - sponsored by The University of Derby

A person or group who has added to Buxton’s arts community. Age 18+

•Special Recognition: Other

Achievements not covered in other categories, such as inspiring carers, campaigners, teachers, members of the emergency services or armed forces. Age 18+

•Mayor’s Choice Award

An inspirational achievement will be selected by the mayor from nominations in other categories