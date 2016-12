Members of a Buxton community group proved they were good sports by serving up a cash boost to High Peak Foodbank.

Chris Hill Community Sports recently held a community day and donated proceeds from its football and dance sessions to the charity. Dancers from its Trespass group also put on a show for residents at Haddon Hall.

Trespass group dancers performed for Haddon Hall residents.

Head Coach Chris Hill said: “We hope our donation will help those less fortunate in our community.”