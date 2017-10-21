What does your curry say about you?

It’s no secret we Brits love curry.

In fact, there are over 9,000 curry houses to feed our appetites across the UK.

And for 20 years, National Curry Week has celebrated our relationship.

This year’s festivities mark over 200 years of Indian restaurants in the UK and is the perfect time to indulge in some spice from your go-to curry house or takeaway.

But what will you all eat? Wren Kitchens quizzed 2,000 Brits about their favourite curries, and found out the essential sides and sundries we can’t live without.

While the street food craze in recent years has produced some weird and wonderful curry creations, it seems the old classics still reign supreme.

It seems curry lovers across the East Midlands can handle their heat, take the title of Jalfrezi Giants of the UK and being the most likely to devour the spicy delight.

11 per cent of people in the region voted this their favourite curry – the highest of the UK regions.

The nation’s favourite curry however was the tikka masala, with 18.5 per cent, closely followed by the korma with 15 per cent.

Brits were also quite clear about their perfect sides.

Pilau was the most popular rice dish at 44 per cent, and 35 per cent of people favour the garlic naan over its rival flavours.