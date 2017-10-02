Search

Whaley Bridge walking footballers at festival

Walking footballers from Whaley Bridge played in a festival where they were up against four teams. The 15-minute matches at The Akademy, Dronfield, resulted in startling goals, disputed decisions, one draw and some defeats.  A player from an opposing team had, in the past, played for Brazil under 16s team! If you fancy taking part in one of the fastest growing sports in the country, then go along on Wednesday afternoons at 2pm to the Memorial Park, Whaley Bridge.  Walking football sessions are also held at Glossop Leisure Centre on Mondays at 2.30pm and on the Hadfield campus of Glossopdale College on Thursdays at 10.30am.