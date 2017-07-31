Whaley Bridge park lands quality mark for third year

Whaley Bridge’s Memorial Park has been named amongst the best in the world for the third successive year.

The town’s showpiece recreation area is one of a record-breaking 1,797 parks and green spaces to be honoured with the Green Flag Award.

The international award is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Councillor John Haken, executive councillor for operational services at High Peak Borough Council, joined the Friends of the Memorial Park on site to celebrate the hat-trick of Green Flag awards.

Coun Haken said: “We are delighted to receive this award once again – and particularly in a year when a record number of parks and green spaces have collected a Green Flag Award.

“It’s testament to the enthusiasm and commitment the Friends demonstrate every week in taking care of this much-valued community asset and I commend their efforts in helping to secure this prestigious award.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “ “Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”

The Memorial Park was created in 1920 to commemorate the loss of 108 men in the First World War.