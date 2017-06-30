Search

WELL DRESSING FESTIVAL: Blessing of the wells to kick-start Buxton celebrations

The Rev John Hudghton blesses the Childrens Well at last years event.

A town that has built its history and industry on water will be blessing its wells this weekend.

The eight-day Buxton Well Dressing Festival will start on Sunday July 2 with services led by the Rev Keith Cocking.