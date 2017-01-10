WEATHER WATCH: Snow set to hit the region in less than 48 hours

Heavy snow is set to hit the region in less than 48 hours.

According to the Met Office, snow is expected to fall in the East Midlands from 10am on Thursday.

It is likely to cause disruption to road, rail and air services.

A chief forecaster for the Met Office said: “If the area of heavy rain moves further north, this would pull cold air into the system and bring snow to parts of southern England and south Wales. At the same time heavy rain will likely persist in some areas along with the potential for some locally strong winds.”