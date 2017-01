Two roads in Derbyshire have now been closed due to ice and snow.

The A537 Cat and Fiddle Road between Buxton and Macclesfield and the A6024 Woodhead Road are the roads affected so far.

Despite several reports to the contrary, the A57 Snake Pass remains open but drivers are advised to take ‘extreme’ caution.

There is a severe weather warning for ice in place for much of Derbyshire tomorrow.

However, any snow that falls is expected to be on higher ground only.