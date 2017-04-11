Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Tuesday April 11

Today will be a dry day with variable amounts of cloud and bright or sunny spells, especially in the east.

Westerly winds will freshen through the day, perhaps strong at times over the Derbyshire hills later. Maximum Temperature 14C.

It will be generally cloudy and breezy overnight. Most places will remain dry, but some patchy rain may spread from the northwest to affect the Peak District late in the night. Minimum Temperature 7C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain through the morning, becoming bright and windy with sunny spells during the afternoon, but a few showers are also likely. Maximum Temperature 13C.