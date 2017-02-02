Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Thursday February 2

Today will be cloudy and windy, especially later, with outbreaks of rain, heaviest and most prolonged across more western areas.

It will be a mild day with temperatures above average for the time of year. Maximum Temperature 11 °C.

Tonight cloud and any remaining rain will soon clear eastwards, and it will be mainly dry with clear spells, although a few showers are still possible in the west. Southwesterly winds will remain quite brisk. Minimum Temperature 5 °C.

Friday will mainly dry and bright with a few morning showers, and noticeably breezy. Stronger winds and some rain looks set to arrive later in the day.

There is still a yellow warning by the Met Office for Friday.

There is still the potential for gales to affect southern parts of England and Wales on Friday. The most likely scenario is for gusts widely in the 50 to 60 mph bracket, which could affect travel and produce some minor damage.

Gusts of 60 to 70 mph may still occur in southern counties, where there remains a small chance of 80 mph gusts in exposed coastal areas.

Maximum Temperature 10 °C.