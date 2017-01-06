Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Friday January 6

Today will have a cold start with any early fog patches in the southeast of the region lifting.

Cloud will thicken through the morning with outbreaks of rain spreading southeast across the region during the afternoon.

It will remain quite cold with temperatures only slowly rising. Maximum Temperature 6 °C.

It will remain cloudy overnight with outbreaks of rain, gradually easing from the north but turning increasingly murky with outbreaks of drizzle and hill fog forming. Minimum Temperature 4 °C.

Saturday will be cloudy with hill fog and outbreaks of drizzle persisting over the Peak District. Otherwise becoming mainly dry with some bright spells possible at times, especially during the afternoon. Maximum Temperature 8 °C.