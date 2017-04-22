WEATHER: Dry but cool day across Derbyshire

The Met Office has forecast a cool but dry day across Derbyshire and the East Midlands today, Saturday, April 22.

Plenty of cloud cover has been forecast but some places are expected to enjoy bright or sunny intervals.

However, the Met Office has also warned of a few well scattered light showers towards the west.

By tonight, it should stay dry through the evening and overnight, according to the Met Office.

Cloud is expected to break up through the latter part of the night, according to the Met Office, and with light winds it is expected to be cooler.

Temperatures have been forecast with highs of 12 degrees centigrade and lows of five degrees centigrade.