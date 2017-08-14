WEATHER: Cloudy day for East Midlands

Residents across the East Midlands can expect a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain.
It will be mostly dry further east with brighter periods at times, although the rain edging east towards midnight.
Tonight the cloud and outbreaks of rain will gradually clear eastwards overnight, to become clearer by dawn with a few showers following from the west.
Tomorrow looks better, with sunny spells and scattered showers.
Almost Done!
Registering with Buxton Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.