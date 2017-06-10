Weather and traffic update

It’s a damp morning in Derbyshire and a very busy day on the roads, with traffic disruption expected with the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show and the Women’s Tour cycle event - here’s what you need to know...

WEATHER:Cloudy and breezy, with outbreaks of rain likely through the morning in the west and north, perhaps heavy across the Peak District, before gradually easing through the afternoon. However southeastern parts could stay dry and bright throughout

Tonight is expected to be cloudy at first with occasional rain. Skies clearing further northwest by midnight but staying cloudy with occasional light rain in the southeast. Wind easing. Mild everywhere.

TRAFFIC: Residents are being warned to expect delays on local roads - and the closure of some routes. The OVO Energy Women’s Tour will start and finish in Chesterfield town centre, passing through Middleton Top, Staveley and Belper on the way

A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesman said: “The A619 Markham Road and Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield are expected to be busy. “Chatsworth visitors are advised to use routes to the north of Chesterfield to get to Chatsworth in the morning.”

90,0000 people are expected to attend the Chastworth RHS Flower Show over its five days and bad weather has added to traffic disruption.

If you’re heading to the show, here’s what you need to know.

