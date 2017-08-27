WEATHER: A bright, warm and sunny day for Derbyshire

The Met Office has forecast a bright start to a fine and dry day, today, Sunday, August 27, with plenty of sunshine for Derbyshire and the East Midlands.

It is expected to be a very warm day with light winds and only some clouds.

By tonight, the Met Office indicates it will stay dry with clear spells and light winds but there may be some mist in more rural areas.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 22 degrees centigrade and as low as 13 degrees centigrade.