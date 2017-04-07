Water turned off at Buxton’s iconic well

Buxton’s most historic well is out of action for essential maintenance.

Water has flowed from St Ann’s well since medieval times and even Mary Queen of Scots has drank from the well but this week residents and visitors will not be able to fill up their bottles from the Lion’s Mouth.

High Peak borough councillor Tony Kemp said: “St Ann’s Well has had to be temporarily isolated while some necessary testing is carried out in conjunction with Nestle to ensure water quality is maintained.”

A council spokesman said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“We are working to restore the supply as soon as possible. We are currently expecting the supply to be returned back in to service for Wednesday, April 12.”