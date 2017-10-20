Warning to High Peak shoppers after cash stolen from pensioner

Derbyshire Police is advising shoppers to be extra vigilant when out and about after cash was stolen from the purse of a woman in Buxton.

An 80-year-old had been shopping in the town on Monday, October 16 and had visited a number of charity shops in the Spring Gardens area.

A spokesman for the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “She later realised that, during the course of the morning, a small red purse containing a large amount of cash had been stolen from her handbag.

“As well as appealing for witnesses to the theft, we’re also taking the opportunity to remind people to be extra careful with their belongings.”

Personal safety tips include:

•Make sure your purse is properly secured and out of sight, either in a zipped pocket or a zipped compartment of a handbag;

•Keep your handbag on you at all times, with the body of it underneath your arm or in front of you. Never leave your bag or other belongings unattended;

•Consider buying a purse bell, which can be attached to your purse or wallet and will jingle if someone tries to remove it;

•Only carry money that you need for that day or night and don’t draw out any more than you need. A stolen bank card can be cancelled but hard cash cannot;

•Take particular care around cash machines. If you feel someone behind or near you is acting suspiciously, walk away from the area;

•If you stop for refreshments in a café or similar, don’t leave your belongings on the floor even if you are sitting down, as someone could still steal them.

The police do not have a description of the thief who took the purse, but if you can help in any way, please call 101 and quote reference 17000446792.