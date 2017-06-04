Warning after tumble dryer recall

Firefighters are asking people to check the make of their tumble dryer after a full recall was issued by a manufacturer.

Beko has issued a safety alert about a potential fire risk of 3,450 of its condenser tumble dryers and told customers to stop using them immediately.

Beko has asked customers with 8kg and 9kg Beko and Blomberg condenser tumble dryers which were manufactured between May and November 2012 to register for a free modification after checking the model and serial number.

The affected models are DCU9330W, DCU9330R, DCU8230, TKF8439A, and DSC85W.

If you are concerned that you have one of these models then please visit www.beko.co.uk - or www.blomberguk.com - and enter the model number into the online product checker, or call 0800 917 2018.

Here are some top tips for the safe use of tumble dryers:

Remove the lint from the trap after every load of clothes dried;

Do not cover the vent or any other opening;

Ensure the vent pipe is free of kinks and is not crushed in any way;

Only used recommended vent pipes, and not improvised ones;

Only vent the warm air to the outside of a building;

Do not put rags or materials into your tumble dryer if they have been used to soak up flammable liquids.

Here are the top signs that your tumble dryer is not properly ventilated:

Clothes take a very long time to dry, especially heavy articles of clothing such as towels or jeans;

Clothes feel hotter than usual at the end of the cycle;

The flapper on the vent hood remains closed when the dryer is on;

Register your electrical appliances for a safer home.

Only 36 per cent of consumers register all of their large domestic appliances.

Visit www.registermyappliance.org.uk to register your appliances and to access product specific information.