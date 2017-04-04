Warning after spate of burglaries in New Mills

Police are warning New Mills residents following a spate of burglaries in the town.

This follows reports of break-ins at homes over the last two weeks, including Arden Street and properties on Church Road.

The most recent burglary took place on Wednesday, March 22 at a property on Dale Road, New Mills.

Sometime between midnight and 6am, thieves removed a downstairs window to gain entry to the property.

Once inside, they stole a black leather wallet containing bank cards, before taking a set of vehicle keys and driving off in the homeowner’s white Ford van. (reference number: 17000120353)

A hairdressers on Market Street, New Mills, was also targeted by thieves after the glass panel of the door was smashed in an attempt to steal straighteners from the window display. The incident took place sometime between 5am and 5.30am on Sunday, March 26. (reference number: 17000126721)

Following the incidents, officers from the New Mills and Hayfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have been carrying out increased patrols in the town and have also been visiting residents to offer crime prevention and security advice.

The team are encouraging residents in the town to take steps to boost their security to further protect their property from being targeted by thieves.

Do you have information that could help police with their inquiries? If so, call Detective Constable Colin Jones on 101, quoting the occurrence number stated above, or by sending him a message online using the ‘Contact’ Us section of the police website: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

To report a crime anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To speak to your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team call 101, or send them a message online.