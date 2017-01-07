Walkers rescued from Kinder Scout

Mountain rescue teams helped search for two walkers on Kinder Scout last night (Friday, January 6).

Members from Buxton, Edale, Glossop and Kinder mountain rescue teams, along with Search dog handlers were all called to their respective team bases.

Teams were deployed to the necessary search patterns and search dogs made their way up on to the plateau to locate the walkers.

Thankfully the pair were soon located safe and well by search dog Dolly from Kinder MRT.

After a quick check over, the pair were walked back down to Edale village by members of Edale and Buxton teams.