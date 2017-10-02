Walker suffers fractured ankle

Members of Buxton Mountain Rescue team helped a walker who suffered a suspected fractured ankle at the weekend.

The team were called out to help after a member of a walking group from Nottingham slipped on a steep footpath as he descended from Shining Tor towards Stake Farm on Sunday.

The initial call for help was placed by North West Ambulance Service and as several team members were already walking in the area, they were soon on scene to help the injured 69-year-old.

He was given pain relief before being carried back to Stake Farm, and then taken by ambulance to Macclesfield Hospital.

The team would like to thank the owners of Stake Farm for their help and co-operation in permitting vehicle access to the farm yard.