Voters go to polls in Derbyshire County Council elections

Voters are going to the polls today to elect a new Derbyshire County Council for the first time in four years.

Across the county, polling stations will be open until 10pm as 270 candidates stand across 61 divisions, contesting all 64 county council seats.

Votes will be counted tomorrow and results will start to come in during the morning and into the afternoon.

There are around 604,000 people across Derbyshire who are eligible to vote in the council elections.

Ian Stephenson, the council's chief executive, said: "It's really important that people use their vote as everyone uses county council services, whether it's roads and schools or social care and libraries.

"There's a wealth of information about the election on our website and people can remind themselves who the candidates are standing in their area if they're not sure."

Details of people's nearest polling station will be printed on their polling card. Anyone who has not received a polling card should contact their district or borough council for more information.