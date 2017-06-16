Vote to help High Peak Nightstop win £25k from Freemasons

High Peak Nightstop is appealing to all its friends, supporters and service users to vote online to help the charity receive a £25,000 community award from the Freemasons.

As part of Freemasonry’s 300th anniversary celebrations, the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF) is distributing £3,000,000 to 300 charities across the country, and High Peak Nightstop is one of those selected.

Project co-ordinator at High Peak Nightstop, Cath Sterndale, said: “A grant of £25,000 would make a huge difference to our work.

“I would urge anyone and everyone to go online and vote for High Peak Nightstop. Please remember that every single vote counts.”

Each of the nominated charities will receive a grant, but the public vote will determine how much they receive, with amounts ranging from £4,000 up to £25,000.

The Masonic Charitable Foundation obtains all of its funding from Freemasons and their families.

It is estimated that half of the Freemasonry’s total charitable expenditure of over £33 million goes to charities that help people in communities across the country.

Arthur Varley, from Derbyshire Freemasons, said: “We are proud to be able to support many charities across Derbyshire, but in this special 300th anniversary year we want to involve the public, as well as local Freemasons, in deciding which of the nominated charities should benefit most.”

The MCF also helps to fund vital services such as hospices and air ambulances and regularly contributes to worldwide appeals for disaster relief.

Those want to vote should visit the MCF website here select the Derbyshire page and vote for the charity of their choice.

The voting period is from Monday June 12 until Monday July 31.