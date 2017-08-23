Vote for your volunteer policing heroes

Nominations are now open for national awards which recognises the service of volunteer police officers, specials and cadets.

The 24th annual Lord Ferrers Awards run across England and Wales and this year a new category, the ‘Technical Innovation Award’, has been introduced to encourage recognition of ‘cyber specials’ and volunteers using technology creatively to combat the changing nature of crime.

Minister for Policing and the Fire Service, Nick Hurd said: “Policing has a long and proud history of volunteers and the Lord Ferrers Awards are an opportunity to recognise and celebrate their achievements.

“Every day Special Constables, Police Support Volunteers and Volunteer Police Cadets make a selfless contribution to tackling crime and supporting police forces.

“I urge police officers and members of the public to nominate police volunteers who they think have made an outstanding contribution to their communities for an award.”

Last year almost 300 nominations were submitted by police forces across England and Wales, and for the first time, members of the public could also recommend volunteers for their service, 43 exceptional candidates were shortlisted.

The awards are named in honour of the late Lord Ferrers, the former Home Office minister and founder of the awards, who died in November 2012.

The awards ceremony, sponsored by Police Mutual, will take place in central London in November 2017.

Nominations are open until Sunday, September 17. To nominate someone for an award click here.