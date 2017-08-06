VIDEO UPDATE: Rock climber falls from Derbyshire cliff

A rock climber has been taken to hospital after falling from a Derbyshire cliff.

Derby Mountain Rescue Team were called on Friday afternoon at around 4pm to a fallen climber at High Tor in Matlock Bath.

A team of 12 volunteers rescued a man after he fell while climbing High Tor (Image: Derby Mountain Rescue)

According to the team, the man - who had been visiting from London - had been climbing with a friend when a difficult move caused him to dislocate his shoulder and fall from the rock.

“His climbing partner arrested the fall using the rope to which he was attached, but a heavy landing caused injury to an ankle as well. Due to the extremely difficult location, the pair called for the mountain rescue team to assist,” a spokesman for the team said.

Twelve voluntary Derby team members responded to the call in the Peak District and the injured man was treated on scene by a team paramedic.

The spokesman said: “As the man was in a great deal of pain and the carry out by stretcher would have taken several hours and been very uncomfortable due to the extreme terrain, a HM Coastguard helicopter was called, which has the ability to winch a casualty on a stretcher.

A team of 12 volunteers rescued a man after he fell while climbing High Tor (Image: Derby Mountain Rescue).

“The Coastguard helicopter arrived on scene just after 6pm and carried out a difficult manoeuvre to hover just above the cliff face and winch up the stretcher within the very narrow gap between the rock face and the trees at the foot of the cliff. The man was then flown to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for treatment.

“We’re grateful to the crew of the HM Coastguard helicopter. Their skilled flying prevented us having to undertake a very difficult carry out, which would have been extremely arduous for the casualty.”

A team of 12 volunteers rescued a man after he fell while climbing High Tor (Image: Derby Mountain Rescue)