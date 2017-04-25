Video; shocking Derbyshire footage as woman stands up through a sunroof of a moving car to take a selfie

A reckless car passenger was caught on camera standing up through a sun roof to take a selfie in a car travelling at 40mph.

The woman was filmed in the Peak District road pouting at the camera as it changed lanes and negotiated roundabouts.

The blue estate car was captured on a dashcam as it travelled along the B6504 near Lidgate Derbyshire.

Matt Steane, who recorded the footage, said he was ‘shocked’ at the event which lasted at least 30 seconds.

Police say the incident has not been reported to them despite the danger

The driver with the dashcam Matt Steane,said he was ‘shocked’ by the woman’s behaviour.

Neil Greig, Director of Policy and Research at road safety charity IAM Road Smart said: “This type of selfish behaviour is dangerous and distracting in equal measure.

“This could have potentially had disastrous results for not just the person standing up but also for other road users and the car occupants.

“Had the driver had to react quickly to something the person could have been thrown from the vehicle into the path of another moving vehicle.

“No doubt the person involved was in their mind ‘having a bit of fun’ but they neglected to consider the safety implications of what they were doing.”