Search

VIDEO & PICTURES: Thousands turn out for 'biggest and best' Buxton Carnival

These Guides donned colourful costumes for their storybook theme.

These Guides donned colourful costumes for their storybook theme.

0
Have your say

Over 17,000 people lined the streets to watch Buxton’s biggest-ever carnival parade - which was more than a mile long.

The sun was shining and the town was in a carnival spirit as spectators sang, clapped and supported the procession.