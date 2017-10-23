VIDEO & PICTURES: Buxton Unicon is ‘out of this world’

In a galaxy far far away characters from outer space descended on the Devonshire Dome for Unicon.

Buxton’s second comic convention of the year had a Stars Wars theme and Davros and his Daleks and Spiderman made a welcome return.

Batman and Joker meet the kids Jenny Frost (poison ivy) and Tegan Masterson ( Harlequin).

Organiser Steven Howard said: “It’s great to have a comic convention in Buxton and we always try and give the fans something new and we think we had a lot of firsts this weekend - the Star Wars displays were out of this world.” There was a Jabba The Hut display, another allowed people to get up and close and personal with droids, there was a desert scene where people could pretend to ride a speed bike and a chance to meet Wampa.

There was also elements from other universes such as potion making and broom flying from Harry Potter and Pikachu from Pokemon.

Steven said: “It was a really good day and at one point we had a Dalek moving around on the upper ring of the Dome threatening to exterminate people which everyone seemed to like.

“There was also old forgotten faces like Matilda from the original Robot Wars and the car from Smokey and The Bandits.

Getting up close to their hero transformer Bumble bee are Judy Grestey, Tommy Grestey, McKenzie Marsden, Mark Grestey, Harry Gresty.

“We try to cater for a broad spectrum of ages and interests and I think it worked because everyone seemed to have a really good day.”

The weather on Sunday did mean numbers were down compared to previous events but those who braved the wind had a good day.

He added: “Special thanks must go to the volunteer students from the University of Derby who helped on the day.”

Patrick Wheeldon takes on Wampa.

Madatops (Madelaine Booth) and Red Skull (Andy Turner.