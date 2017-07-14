VIDEO: Peak District band perform at Coldplay gig thanks to invite from Chris Martin

Cressbrook Band performed at a sell-out Coldplay gig after accepting a personal invitation from front man Chris Martin.

The singer heard them covering Viva La Vida last month and got them down to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Wednesday, July 12 to play their brass instruments for fans.

Musical director Helen Thurlby said: “It was so amazing and so special and will stay with us for a very long time.”

Originally Coldplay wanted the band to perform on stage with them but as schedules clashed there was no rehearsal time so Cressbrook Band decided to play Coldplay songs outside the stadium as people were arriving and got special VIP tickets to watch the show afterwards.

Helen said: “We didn’t get to meet the band afterwards but that doesn’t matter the fact they wanted us to be there is wonderful.

“I kept waiting for someone to say it is all a joke but no-one did. Even now it doesn’t seem real that we have played at the request of one the biggest bands in the world.”

The group, who only had weeks to learn new material, performed a two-hour set of Viva La Vida, Yellow, Speed of Sound, Fix You, Clocks and Lost to some of the 70,000 fans who were making their way into the stadium.

Helen said: “People seemed to really enjoy our take on the hits and we had people stopping and listening before going into the stadium.

“This was a once in a lifetime opportunity and although people were nervous they were nothing but professional when playing.”

Helen now wants to encourage more people into playing brass instruments, she added: “I’d love to see more members come and have a go although I can’t guarantee another Coldplay gig.”