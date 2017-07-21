VIDEO: Music fans get engaged in front of thousands at Derbyshire rock festival

Have your say

A Derbyshire couple wowed crowds at a music festival by getting engaged on stage in front of thousands of people.

Mark Metcalfe, 31, proposed to Jamie Burns, 26, at the Rock and Bike Festival at Carnfield Hall in South Normanton on Saturday, July 15.

After keeping his intentions secret all weekend, Mark popped the question in the middle Surreal Panther’s set - and Jamie said yes.

Jamie, from Creswell, said: “I knew nothing about it - I thought he was cheating on me because he was acting so shady.

After Jamie’s dad had got her up on stage under the pretence of winning a prize, Mark came up on stage and got down on one knee.

“I started crying and just froze for a bit,” says Jamie.

“I was in pure shock - I couldn’t believe it.”

So confident was Mark, who lives in Clowne, that he had a ‘just engaged’ sign put up on their tent for when they got back.

Alternative music fans Mark and Jamie have been together for 18 months - but have known each other for three years.

The pair intend to tie the knot next June and will celebrate their nuptials by coming back to next year’s festival.

