VIDEO: Fury’s Tornados are back on stage

Matlock-based guitarist Chris Raynor will be recreating the 13 years he played with Billy Fury.

Chris, one of Fury’s Tornados, performed alongside the star until Billy’s untimely death in 1983 at the age of just 42.

Halfway to Paradise - The Billy Fury Story replays those magical hits such as Last Night Was Made For Love, I Will and Jealousy.

Fury’s Tornados perform in the show, backing Colin Gold as Billy Fury.

The 20th anniversary tour hits Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on October 13.

Tickets £22.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk