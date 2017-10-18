VIDEO: Children at High Peak primary school inspired by visit from GB Paralympic athlete

Children at a High Peak primary school were left inspired after a visit from a GB Paralympic athlete.

The special sports day at Whaley Bridge Primary School on Tuesday involved a number of different exercises as the youngsters were put through their paces by sprinter Michael Churm.

PE coordinator at the school, Harriet Mansfield, said: “Michael told them how he became an athlete and told each of them to follow their dreams and how it was possible for all of them to do it.

“It was so inspiring for them and a lot of the children said they wanted to be an athlete and be part of Team GB.”

The day was set up by Sports for Schools - an organisation which arranges for GB athletes to visit schools around the country to promote exercise and healthy living. All of the children took part in four different exercises - spotty dogs, press-ups, star jumps and mountain climbers.

The pupils were all sponsored by families and friends, with 60 per cent of the money raised going towards new sports equipment for the school and 40 per cent going towards Team GB.

The youngsters all cheered each other on throughout the exercises.

After the activities the children got the chance to ask Michael some questions about being an athlete and how much dedication is needed.

“This is the first time we have done something like this but we hope to do it again,” Miss Mansfield said.

“The children loved it and they cheered each other on.

“We are hoping it inspires the children to take on extra curricular activities.

GB Paralympic star Michael Churm gave the children tips on exercise and healthy eating.

“It was just a brilliant opportunity to take part in sport for a day.”