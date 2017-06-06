VIDEO: Buxton Well Dressing shows petal power at first RHS Chatsworth Flower Show

A tradition steeped in history will be getting a new audience as a hundred thousand visitors flock RHS Chatsworth Flower Show where a well dressing competition is taking place.

Buxton Well Dressing Festival, along with four other groups from across the county, is showcasing the ritual which dates back to 1840.

The team at work on one of the three main panels

Well dressing secretary Christine Gould said: “It is such an honour to be here and really means a lot that we were one of the five chosen.

“We decorate the wells because we want to keep the tradition alive and we want to share our work with people to make them happy and what better way to show what we are about than at the first ever Chatsworth Show - it really is something special.” The Peak District attraction will hold the show in 2017 in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society, as part of its line up of shows which includes Chelsea, Hampton Court Palace, Tatton Park and London.

The 300-year-old home with its 1,000 acre estate was chosen to hold the new show thanks to its rich gardening heritage.

All competitors entering the Chatsworth well dressing contest had to submit ideas which focused on ‘Design Revolutionaries’ by January and Ashford Women’s Institute, Burton Closes Hall and Bakewell AJ Welldressing, Chesterfield Town Pump Group and Tideswell Well Dressers are all going against Buxton.

The finished wells dressing board is on display at RHS Chatsworth

The idea which got Buxton a place at the show focused on the designer who created the lake conservatory at Chastworth, the Pavilion Gardens creator and a previous gold medal winner from a recent Chelsea flower show.

Liz Patterson, Deputy Show Manager, said: “We don’t have any wells or springs at the show but the technique and skill used will be the same and aims to bring this unique custom to a different audience. We are sure our visitors will love it, and plan that this becomes a regular feature.”

Christine, who has been involved with Buxton Well dressing Festival since 1986, said: “There are not many things in life where you can start a project and three days later you have finished.

“Being at Chatsworth is a big deal for us and we are all so excited I just hope the weather is kind to us.” RHS Chatsworth Flower show will run until Sunday, June 11.

The designers of the three main panels, Pauline Clark, Christine Gould and Claire Millard