VIDEO: Buxton’s big 2017 spring clean of Pavilion Gardens

A bit of elbow grease and community spirit helped the Pavilion Gardens get ready for spring as hundreds of children took part in the big railings clean.

Now in its forth year the big spring clean has brought together students from Buxton Community School, Fairfield Endowded, Burbage Primary, and St Anne’s along with pupils from Buxton and Leek College and the town team.

Year 7 pupils from Buxton Community School helping with the big railings clean in Pavilion Gardens

Officially opening the big clean was Town Crier Bill Western said: “The Pavilion Gardens is the jewel in Buxton’s crown but every jewel gets tarnished and needs a wipe down to make it shine again.

“You are setting a glorious example and should be very very proud of yourselves.”

The event which took place on Tuesday saw children scrubbing off the algae off the railings around the park and bandstand and was attended by High Peak Mayor George Wharmby and the principal of the college, Len Tildsley.

Bottles and equipment were provided by Waitrose and during the day Buxton fire crew turned up and to refill the water and let the children sit in the truck and use the hose.

Teacher Danielle Mellor at Fairfield School said: “it is important to be part of the community and give children a sense of responsibility.”