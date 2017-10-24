VIDEO AND PICTURES: Take a look inside Whaley Bridge’s newest pub

The first independent pub in Whaley Bridge for 100 years opened its doors to the public on Saturday.

For Mike Wilde Whaley Tap House, on Old Road, is a labour of love and has been a massive career change from the ceramics and pottery restorer he was for three decades.

Mike Wilde says the Whaley Tap House is a labour of love

He said: “It all started with a home brewery kit on Father’s Day from my children and then it just grew and grew.

“Next thing you know I’m brewing in a proper unit but as all the pubs in the area are chained to breweries they weren’t taking my beer so I needed an outlet and when this came along I jumped in with both feet.”

The micro-pub is offering craft ales, bespoke gins and a variety of wines all the while championing the smaller names over the mass-produced drinks.

Mike said: “There is a rise in the craft scene at the minute, people want to know what they are drinking and where it has come from.

Pulling a pint in the Whaley's newest pub

“We are not offering the mainstream lagers and stouts which are available everywhere but we are offering a quality drink.

“Pub have jukeboxes and televisions on all the time which can be quite distracting. The Tap House has a small intimate feel where people come to get a good drink and talk.”

The pub, in a former florist, is also the first free house to open up in at least five decades.

Mike said: “We, my partner Jill and my children, know this a bit of milestone and it’s a great one to be part of.

The Tap House has a small intimate feel

“I’m originally from Manchester but over the last 15 years the Whaley Bridge community has welcomed me and supported me and I look forward to giving back to them. This is just the start of the pub’s journey of growth.”