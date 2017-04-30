VIDEO AND PICTURES: Man and six-year-old girl die in Derbyshire road tragedy

A 29-year-old man and a six year-old girl have died in an ‘horrific’ car crash in Derbyshire.

The incident took place on the A609 Kilbourne Road in Belper shortly before 1.30am and involved one vehicle - a blue Fiat Panda.

Scene of fatal accident on Kilbourne Road, Belper

A third casualty - a 22-year-old woman - was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Our officers were called to Kilbourne Road in Belper this morning at 1.25am to reports of a serious collision.

“A blue Fiat Panda was involved in a collision and two people received fatal injuries.

“A 29-year-old man and a six-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene and a 22-year-old woman was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre with life threatening injuries where she remains in a critical condition.

“Kilbourne Road has now re-opened and anyone with information on the collision or who has dash cam footage is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 92 of April 30.”

Eyewitness Tom Reith, 28, of Kilbourne Road told the Derby Telegraph what he saw.

“It was horrendous, terrible. People were trying to get to those inside the vehicle but I said we needed to leave them there for the paramedics. It is just so awful.”

