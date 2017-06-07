Vandals target windows at High Peak school

Police are appealing for information after a number of windows were damaged at a High Peak school during the recent bank holiday weekend.

Several windows were smashed sometime between Friday, May 26 and Tuesday, May 30 at St Philip Howard Catholic Voluntary Academy on Glossop’s St Marys Road.

PCSO Sarah Walsh of the Glossop Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We have had reports of youngsters trespassing on the site over the weekends and late evenings, as well as this recent damage and it is going to cost a substantial amount to replace the windows.

“Regular patrols are being carried out but I would urge anyone who lives near to, or passing by, the school to report any suspicious activity to us, as soon as you can.”

Anyone with information should call PCSO Sarah Walsh on 101, quoting reference 17*225168, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the police website at www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.