United Nations buy Buxton art student’s work

A painting by a Buxton artist will now be on display in the Geneva United Nations offices.

Laura Hyland has just completed her Foundation Degree Art and Design at Buxton and Leek College and her painting, The Journey, was bought by United Nations’ High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva, Melissa Fleming.

Laura, 58, from Sheldon Road, Fairfield, said: “When I found out she wanted to buy the painting I was jumping of the ground - I still can’t believe it.” Laura, originally from London, has been living in Buxton for seven years and is passionate about helping others and is involved with the Hummingbird Project which helps refugees and use to run an art class for asylum seekers.

Her painting is one of series of four titled ‘Sea Rescues’ which explores the plight of the refugees, specifically the sea crossings and rescues.

She said: “It was an emotional process for me as I really wanted the painting to represent people and I got caught up in their feelings and I put a lot of me into The Journey and wanted to re-create the sensation of drowning with all the swirling colours.”

She said: “For me, art has to be about human stories and injustices in the world that I can help bring awareness to through my art.”

“I’m so honoured to have sold my painting to Melissa, she has such hands on experience and personal involvement with the issues that I am trying to highlight, what better place for it to be viewed.”

She first approached Melissa on Facebook and showed her samples of her work and was shocked when she made contact.

The painting has already been sent off to Geneva and Laura says she feels more nervous now.

She said: “I’m quite anxious that she likes it in real life and I’d love to get some feedback from her.

“She is the person who deals with refugees and has seen so much sadness over the world and art is something for the long term not just the now and I hope the message continues to resonate with her an other people at the United Nations offices.”

Laura will continue studying at Buxton & Leek College, where she will begin her BA (Hons) Top-up Course at the Leek Campus January next year, where she will be working towards a new project highlighting humanitarian issues.

She added: “This is a huge achievement and I’m so proud to get my work recognised like this.”