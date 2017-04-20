UNICON '17: Get your geek on at Buxton comic con

The countdown is underway for the start of this year's action-packed Buxton comic con.

Unicon 2017 is back at the Devonshire Dome on Sunday May 14, offering plenty to immerse your inner geek in.

Some of the visitors to the 2016 event.

Expect guest talks, autograph signings, up to 50 seller tables, cosplay competitions, plus plenty of displays, props and star cars which will offer excellent photo opportunities.

Special guests will include Andrew Lee Potts, who portrayed the charismatic Connor Temple in the cult series Primeval and Primeval New World, and the fabulous Hattie Hayridge, well known for her role as 'Holly' on the cult TV series Red Dwarf.

Clem So, whose long list of film and TV credits include Dr Who, James Bond, Star Wars and Sherlock, will also be in attendance, along with James Mackenzie, best recognised for presenting the lead role in the CBBC children's game show Raven, and talented comic book artist Ian Richardson.

All the action will be taking place in the University of Derby's Devonshire Dome campus, off Devonshire Road, between 10am and 4pm. There is no age restriction.

Advance tickets for general admission after 11am are priced £5, £3 for ages 5-12 or free for under-fives. Early entry tickets (10am) are £6 as standard.

To book online, visit www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Stockport/University-Of-Derby/Unicon/12879016/.

On-the-door entry will only be available if capacity allows and will be at a higher price.