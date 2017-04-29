UKIP ‘may not stand’ in three Derbyshire seats

The UK Independence Party is considering not contesting three Derbyshire seats.

The BBC report that High Peak, Amber Valley and South Derbyshire could all have no UKIP candidates at the General Election on June 8.

The party has said in the past it would consider not standing candidates where incumbent Conservatives are pro-Brexit.

In Derbyshire, High Peak’s Andrew Bingham, Amber Valley’s Nigel Mills and South Derbyshire’s Heather Wheeler all campaigned for withdrawal.

However, the reports did not mention Erewash - whose MP Maggie Throup campaigned to remain during the referendum - or Mid-Derbyshire - despite the fact its MP, Pauline Latham, campaigned for Brexit.

UKIP told the BBC that no firm conclusions have yet been made and that a final decision will be taken next week.

Last week, Conservative MP for Kettering, Philip Hollobone, agreed to meet regularly with local UKIP members in exchange for the party not standing in his seat.