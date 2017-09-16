Tyres alight at Sterndale Moor

Firefighters from Buxton have been called out to a tyre fire at Sterndale Moor.
The incident happened shortly after 9pm last night and involved a quantity of old tyres.
The crew used two hoses to extinguish the blaze.
